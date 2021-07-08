Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of James River Group worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in James River Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.