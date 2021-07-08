Northern Trust Corp Sells 136,227 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of The St. Joe worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

