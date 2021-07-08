Northern Trust Corp Sells 261,927 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Acushnet worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

