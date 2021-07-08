Northern Trust Corp Sells 380,905 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

