Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

