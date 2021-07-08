Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

