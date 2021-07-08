Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Methode Electronics worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEI opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

