Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.16 and last traded at $193.04. Approximately 112,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,688,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.78.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

