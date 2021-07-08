Novo Holdings A S Has $10.63 Million Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S owned 1.54% of Intersect ENT worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

XENT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

