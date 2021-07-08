Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXP opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

