Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $54,630.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

