nYFI Price Tops $0.57 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One nYFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

