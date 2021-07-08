O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.15% of O-I Glass worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

