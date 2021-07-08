Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.39 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $100.65 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

