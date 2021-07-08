OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.63.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.