OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

