OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

