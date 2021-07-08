OceanEx Token Market Cap Achieves $4.67 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $123,438.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00164172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.87 or 1.00355285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00964825 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

