Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $492,951.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $492,951.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00162977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.14 or 0.98927315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00941518 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.