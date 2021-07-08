Oikos Hits Market Cap of $773,790.52 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $773,790.52 and $4,537.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,794.91 or 0.99897320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00953772 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

