OIN Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,359.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $164,359.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,719,726 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

