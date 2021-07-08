Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $19,835,200.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.77. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.