Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Okta reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

