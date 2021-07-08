Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $259.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.