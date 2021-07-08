Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,248,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.51% of Olin worth $30,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

