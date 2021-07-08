Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.75% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $556,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.91. 28,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

