Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $2,653,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

OLLI opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

