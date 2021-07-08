On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at Liberum Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

OTB traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 938,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £493.05 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.