On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.25. 29,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 59,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 64.80% and a negative return on equity of 126.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

