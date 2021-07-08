ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.86% of ONE Gas worth $76,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.9% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 88.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

