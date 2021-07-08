OneLedger 24-Hour Volume Reaches $98,976.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $98,976.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

