OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 455,444 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

