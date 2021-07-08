Opacity 24 Hour Volume Hits $172,587.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $172,587.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

