Opacity Tops 1-Day Volume of $172,587.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $172,587.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

