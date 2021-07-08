Open Predict Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,023.94 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $601,023.94 and approximately $1,150.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

