Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.43. 380,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,348. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 651.98 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.