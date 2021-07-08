Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Trading Down 4.9%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.78. Approximately 2,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

The stock has a market cap of $562.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $4,955,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

