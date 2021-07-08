OptionRoom Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $81,596.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

