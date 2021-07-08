OracleChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,611.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $339,770.40 and $33,611.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

