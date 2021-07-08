O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $585.10 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $587.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

