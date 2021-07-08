OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$5.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Shares of TSE OGI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 449,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,079. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

