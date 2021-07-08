Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

ORGO opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

