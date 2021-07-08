Origin Asset Management LLP Has $12.42 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,809,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $465,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,026 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 52,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

