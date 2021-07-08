Origin Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,712.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.80 million and $64,712.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.