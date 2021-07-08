Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $324,576.89 and approximately $13,667.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00162977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.14 or 0.98927315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00941518 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.