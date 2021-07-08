Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,372.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $911,778.61 and $117,372.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

