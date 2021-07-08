OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 5.88% of OrthoPediatrics worth $56,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

