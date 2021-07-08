Ossiam Acquires 12,717 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ossiam owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,921. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.