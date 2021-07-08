Ossiam Acquires 6,711 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

