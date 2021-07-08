Ossiam Acquires 82,351 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,952. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

